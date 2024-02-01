Rolls-Royce Spectre Hits Auction Block Despite CEO's Resale Warning

Despite repeated warnings from Rolls-Royce's CEO against reselling, a recently-delivered Rolls-Royce Spectre has surfaced on the auction platform, Bring a Trailer. The luxury EV, in pristine condition with a mere 99 miles on the odometer, is being offered by a dealership in Miami Shores, Florida. The motive behind the original owner's sale remains shrouded in mystery but could potentially jeopardize their eligibility to purchase future Rolls-Royce models.

Unveiling the Spectre

The Spectre, an epitome of luxury and sustainability, marks Rolls-Royce's foray into the electric vehicle market. Exuding an aura of opulence, the automobile is finished in Tempest Grey with a touch of Mandarin orange coachline. Adding to its aesthetic appeal are 23-inch seven-spoke wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero tires.

The Grandeur Within

Step inside, and you are greeted with Scivaro Grey and Charles Blue leather upholstery, adorned with Mandarin stitching and piping. The open-pore wooden accents and a Shooting Star leather headliner further amplify the car's grandeur. This model boasts the Launch Package, signifying the initial limited edition of the Spectre.

Power and Performance

Under its sophisticated exterior lies a powerful performance-oriented core. The Spectre houses two electric motors providing an impressive 584 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Drawing power from a 120 kWh battery pack, the electric motors ensure an EPA-estimated range of 266 miles with the 23-inch wheels.

The current bid for the Rolls-Royce Spectre stands at $380,000, with five days left in the auction. As the clock ticks, it remains to be seen how this unfolding story impacts the buyer-seller dynamics in the luxury EV market.