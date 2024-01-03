Roku Introduces New Pro Series TVs and Smart Picture Feature for Spring 2024

In a significant evolution of its award-winning lineup, Roku, the premier TV streaming platform in the United States, has unveiled its latest innovation: the Roku Pro Series TVs. Set to hit the market in spring 2024, these high-definition television sets are designed to deliver a premium streaming experience, brimming with advanced features.

Unleashing Superior Viewing Experience

The Roku Pro Series will be available in three sizes, 55″, 65″, and 75″, all boasting 4K QLED displays. The televisions will also incorporate Mini-LED technology and local dimming, which when combined with the enhanced audio capabilities, promise a cinematic sound experience. The sleek design, which allows the TV to be mounted flat against the wall, adds a touch of modern sophistication to any living space.

Powering the Future of Streaming

These next-generation TVs will be driven by Roku’s operating system, ensuring a smooth and intuitive user interface. The Pro Series will also come bundled with a new premium remote, enhancing the user interaction with the system. Chris Larson, Vice President of Retail Strategy at Roku, emphasized that the new series encapsulates Roku’s commitment to market leadership and innovation, marking a decade of the Roku TV program.

Introducing Roku Smart Picture

Beyond the introduction of the Pro Series, Roku has also announced the Roku Smart Picture feature. This innovative feature set, available to all Roku TV models including the Pro Series in spring 2024, leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and partner data to optimize picture quality, transforming the viewing experience. The Roku Pro Series TVs will be priced under $1,500, with more details about the expanded retail availability of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs to be shared in the future.

Continuing the Roku Journey

While Roku’s streaming players, TV-related audio devices, and Smart Home products are sold globally, the company’s branded TVs and Smart Home products remain exclusive to the U.S. market. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, offering a mix of free and premium entertainment, including the much-loved Roku Originals. With the introduction of the Roku Pro Series, the company continues to revolutionize the streaming industry, promising an unparalleled viewing experience for its users.