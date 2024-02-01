Roku Appoints High-Profile Executives to Boost Media Revenue and Growth

Roku, the pioneer in connected TV, has taken a pivotal step in expanding its media business with the appointment of two high-profile executives. Jay Askinasi, former CEO of Publicis Media's PMX U.S., has been appointed to the newly created position of global head of media revenue and growth. In addition, Christine Hong, a former Disney executive, has joined as the global head of media revenue operations.

Askinasi: The New Visionary for Revenue Growth

Jay Askinasi's new role is not a direct replacement for the former head of advertising, Alison Levin. Instead, Askinasi's position encompasses a broader scope of responsibilities extending beyond the remit of the previous ad sales chief. With a strong background in media buying and trading at Publicis, Askinasi brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Roku.

Hong: Steering the Media Revenue Operations

Christine Hong, with her extensive experience managing revenue and ad operations at Hulu and Disney, assumes the position of global head of media revenue operations. Her expertise in media revenue management and ad operations will be instrumental in driving Roku's ad sales operations forward.

Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 TV Upfronts

These strategic appointments come ahead of the 2024 TV upfronts and NewFronts, signaling Roku's commitment to diversifying and expanding its media business. Following a prosperous year in which Roku added significant partners such as McDonald's and Coca-Cola to its Roku City home screen, launched shoppable experiences, commerce partnerships, and Roku Originals, these executive appointments are expected to further elevate the platform's standing in the global media landscape.