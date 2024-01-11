en English
Business

Rohit Chhabra Appointed as New Chief Product and Technology Officer of W Energy

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
W Energy, the acclaimed provider of cloud-based energy platforms, has announced the appointment of Rohit Chhabra as the company’s new Chief Product and Technology Officer. With his rich experience spanning over 25 years in leadership roles within the B2B software and high-technology sectors, Chhabra is set to spearhead W Energy’s mission to revolutionize operations and amplify profits for energy organizations.

The Implications of Chhabra’s Arrival

The new Chief Product and Technology Officer is expected to oversee product strategy, architecture, engineering, and cloud operations. His primary focus will be on delivering advanced software solutions to the industry. The addition of Chhabra to the W Energy team is seen as a strategic move to further the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to the oil and gas sector. His proven ability to achieve outstanding results, coupled with his sound technical expertise, make him a valuable asset to the company.

CEO’s Take on the New Appointment

Rachel Collins, CEO of W Energy, expressed her excitement over Chhabra’s appointment. She lauded his ability to deliver exceptional outcomes and expressed optimism about the future of the company under his leadership. Collins believes Chhabra’s technical acumen and innovation-centric approach will help W Energy better meet customer needs and optimize operations.

Chhabra’s Track Record

Before joining W Energy, Rohit Chhabra had a successful stint at Omnigo Software as Chief Product Officer. He made a significant impact there, driving growth, competitive differentiation, and innovation. His educational credentials include an MBA from Babson College and a B.S. from the University of Massachusetts. Beyond his professional commitments, Chhabra also contributes to the community as a board member of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

W Energy, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is renowned for its state-of-the-art cloud-based energy platform designed specifically for the oil and gas sector. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for Field Service Management, Production, Accounting, Land, and Transportation. With a focus on continuous refinement, W Energy is committed to meeting current and future industry demands, now more than ever with Rohit Chhabra at the helm of product and technology.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

