en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Rogers-Lowell Chamber Inspires Civic Literacy Through Essay Competition

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Rogers-Lowell Chamber Inspires Civic Literacy Through Essay Competition

In an effort to enhance civic literacy among middle school students, the Rogers-Lowell Chamber has launched a pioneering initiative – an essay competition with the potential to shape the next generation of active, informed citizens. The contest, open to 6th, 7th, and 8th graders, presents an opportunity for students to put forth solutions to community challenges in a 500-word essay, with the promise of attractive cash prizes for the most compelling entries.

Empowering Young Voices

The Chamber’s innovative approach to encouraging democratic engagement and civic responsibility is set to embolden young individuals to become active contributors to their communities. Beyond merely understanding the democratic processes, the competition aims to incite students to engage with these processes, ultimately fostering a generation that’s not only informed but also actively involved in problem-solving at the community level.

Rewards at Multiple Levels

The contest offers lucrative rewards that extend beyond the local sphere. In addition to local winners who can pocket up to $500, state competition champions stand a chance to win up to $1,000. Furthermore, the stakes escalate at the national level, with the winner standing to receive a substantial prize of $50,000. Sara Lynn Geiger, the Vice President of Government Affairs for the Chamber, elucidated the reward structure, highlighting the incentives that await participants at each level of the competition.

A Deadline for Active Citizenship

With the deadline for essay submissions set for January 22, the clock is ticking for prospective participants. As the competition gears up, the Chamber’s initiative is poised to stimulate a wave of civic literacy and active citizenship among the youth, potentially transforming community challenges into opportunities for change.

0
Education Society United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
5 mins ago
Cal State LA Launches 'Prison to Careers' Program to Assist Formerly Incarcerated Graduates
California State University, Los Angeles has been awarded a $900,000 grant to establish the Prison to Careers Equity Pathway program. The initiative is designed to aid formerly incarcerated college graduates in their reintegration into society, providing them with the necessary tools and resources for successful employment. Education as a Tool for Change The program underscores
Cal State LA Launches 'Prison to Careers' Program to Assist Formerly Incarcerated Graduates
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Launches Recruitment for 26th Class of Conservation Officers
28 mins ago
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Launches Recruitment for 26th Class of Conservation Officers
Cold Comfort: Brannel School's Uniform Inspection Policy Sparks Outrage
28 mins ago
Cold Comfort: Brannel School's Uniform Inspection Policy Sparks Outrage
Former Auburn High School Coach Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct with Student
11 mins ago
Former Auburn High School Coach Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct with Student
Red Rover Unveils Digital Hiring Tool amid K-12 Staffing Crises
14 mins ago
Red Rover Unveils Digital Hiring Tool amid K-12 Staffing Crises
Little Rock School District: A Tale of Innovation Amid Financial Hurdles
22 mins ago
Little Rock School District: A Tale of Innovation Amid Financial Hurdles
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
2 mins
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
3 mins
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
3 mins
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
4 mins
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
4 mins
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
4 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
5 mins
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
6 mins
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app