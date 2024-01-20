Rogers County Enhances Text-to-911 Service: A Leap Towards Improved Emergency Response

Enhancements to the text-to-911 service in Rogers County, a development that has taken a significant leap towards improving emergency response capabilities, was officially announced on January 18. This regional upgrade, made possible through a state 911 Management Authority grant, has been in the works for 18 months and extends the service across multiple counties, serving over a million people in the INCOG area of northeast Oklahoma.

Upgrade Expands Emergency Response Capabilities

The text-to-911 system, which went live at the end of December, now includes 13 Public Safety Administration Points (PSAPs) across Rogers County, Tulsa County, Osage County, and the city of Sapulpa. This upgrade allows for seamless transfer of texts and documentation between counties. This expansion not only broadens the reach but also enhances the functionality of the system, thereby improving the ability to respond to emergencies where voice calls are not feasible or practical.

Increased Accessibility for Diverse Scenarios

The service is particularly beneficial in situations that require silence, such as domestic situations, areas with poor phone coverage but viable text communication, and crowded events. Rogers County, which has offered text-to-911 since 2013, continues to broaden its services with this upgrade. The intention is not merely to cater to the deaf or hard of hearing but to accommodate a wider population with diverse needs.

Uniform Policy Ensures Consistent Operations

With the expansion of the service, a uniform policy has been adopted across all PSAPs to guide operations and ensure consistency. The Director of Rogers County E-911 Center, Vicki Atchley, who is also a member of the State 9-1-1 Management Authority Board, has played a pivotal role in this initiative. While Atchley announced her retirement, she will stay involved to assist with the transition to a new director, thereby ensuring a smooth handover and continued momentum for this initiative.