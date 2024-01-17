Rogers Corporation Welcomes Donna Costello to Its Board of Directors

In a recent announcement, Rogers Corporation has appointed Donna Costello to its Board of Directors. Costello, who brings with her nearly two decades of executive-level financial expertise, is no stranger to the realms of global technology and specialty materials companies. Peter Wallace, Chair of the Board, has expressed his enthusiasm for her addition to the team, expecting her extensive knowledge and experience to contribute significantly to the company's future strategies.

Donna Costello: A Brief Overview

Beginning her career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, Donna Costello has since held prominent financial roles at Sequa Corporation and served as the Chief Financial Officer of C&D Technologies, Inc. Her expertise doesn't end there, as she has also served on several other boards, including Neenah, Inc., Horizon Global Corporation, and currently, CTS Corporation.

Ganesh Moorthy's Contributions

As Costello steps into her new role, the company also acknowledged the contributions of Ganesh Moorthy, a departing board member. Though he has chosen to step down after more than ten years of service, his leadership and impact on the company have not been overlooked. Wallace, on behalf of Rogers Corporation, thanked him for his significant contributions.

Rogers Corporation: An Overview

Specializing in engineered materials for a range of high-tech applications, Rogers Corporation has a global footprint with operations in the United States, Asia, and Europe. In their forward-looking statements, the company outlined its plans for future growth and performance, while also acknowledging the potential risks and uncertainties that could affect their business outcomes.