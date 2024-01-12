Roger F. Nyhus Takes Charge as U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean

With a career in law that spans nearly five decades, including 18 years as a judge on the Caribbean Court of Justice, Roger F. Nyhus has taken the helm as the United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. His official arrival in Barbados on January 11, 2024, signifies the beginning of a new chapter in his distinguished career.

Ratified Appointment

President Joe Biden nominated Nyhus for the ambassadorial role back in September 2022. Following the nomination, the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed his appointment in November 2023. As the U.S. Ambassador, Nyhus is charged with representing American interests not only in Barbados but also in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Forward-Looking Agenda

Nyhus has pledged to focus his tenure on several key areas including addressing climate change, enhancing regional security, and boosting economic prosperity. He plans to incorporate his values, deeply rooted in Washington State and the Chinook Indian Nation, into his diplomatic endeavors. His background in promoting American companies across a broad spectrum of industries, such as sustainability and energy, aviation, travel and tourism, telecommunications, global health and healthcare, financial services, global philanthropy, seafood, and the arts, will serve him well in his new role.

A Lifetime of Service

Prior to this appointment, Nyhus had a successful career as the founder and CEO of Nyhus Communications, a strategic communications company based in Seattle. He is known for his personal commitment to wildlife conservation and the arts, which will undoubtedly influence his diplomatic approach.

In related diplomatic news, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica held discussions with the outgoing U.S. Ambassador Linda S. Taglialatela. In another significant appointment, Ambassador Dr. June Soomer has been named Chair Designate of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, promising an exciting year ahead in diplomacy.