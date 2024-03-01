RocklerTryThatChallenge 2023 Crowns Twisted Side Table as Winner in Creative Woodworking Contest

MEDINA, MINN. -- Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, a leading retailer in the woodworking tools and supplies sector, recently announced the winners of its highly anticipated RocklerTryThatChallenge. This contest, part of Rockler's 70th-anniversary celebration, was designed to inspire woodworkers to explore new frontiers in their craft by experimenting with unfamiliar projects, tools, or methods. The challenge, which took place in October 2023, saw more than 1,100 participants, showcasing the vibrant community's enthusiasm and creativity.

The RocklerTryThatChallenge attracted entries from a diverse group of woodworkers, ranging from novices to seasoned professionals. Each submission was meticulously evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges, including professional woodworkers Chris Salomone and Shaun Boyd. This year's entries were notable for their inventiveness and the participants' willingness to step outside their comfort zones. Among the standout submissions was Kyle Hagerty's Twisted Side Table, which clinched the first-place position for its exceptional design and craftsmanship. Hagerty, hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, impressed the judges with his innovative approach and mastery of technique.

Ann Rockler Jackson, Chairperson at Rockler, expressed her admiration for the participants' daring and creativity. The RocklerTryThatChallenge has become a platform for woodworkers to push their limits and explore new dimensions of their craft. This year's challenge was no exception, with entrants experimenting with new materials, methods, and tools. The enthusiasm and passion for woodworking were palpable in every submitted project, highlighting the community's commitment to growth and innovation.

The RocklerTryThatChallenge is the latest in a series of contests hosted by Rockler, following the success of previous challenges such as the RocklerPlywoodChallenge, the RocklerBentwoodChallenge, and the RocklerHobbyChallenge. Each season, these challenges encourage participants to incorporate their unique interests into woodworking, resulting in remarkably creative and personalized projects. Past winners have included projects as diverse as an intricate wooden electric guitar, showcasing the boundless possibilities of woodworking.

As the RocklerTryThatChallenge concludes its fifth season, it leaves a lasting impression on the woodworking community. The challenge not only celebrates the skill and creativity of woodworkers but also fosters a spirit of experimentation and lifelong learning. With each passing year, the challenge continues to inspire participants to explore uncharted territories in their craft, raising the bar for what can be achieved with wood. The success of this year's challenge is a testament to the vibrant and passionate woodworking community, eagerly anticipating what the next challenge will bring.