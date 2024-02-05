Rockland Trust Executive Team Set to Attend 2024 KBW Winter Financial Services Conference

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB), the parent company for Rockland Trust Company, has confirmed the attendance of its executive team at the upcoming 2024 KBW Winter Financial Services Conference. The team includes CEO Jeffrey Tengel, President Gerard Nadeau, and CFO and EVP of Consumer Lending Mark J. Ruggiero. The conference is scheduled to take place on February 15, 2024, at The Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, Florida.

Rockland Trust: A Beacon of Financial Services

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Rockland Trust operates as a full-service commercial bank, extending a broad spectrum of banking, investment, and insurance services. Catering to individuals, families, and businesses, the bank has retail branches in Eastern Massachusetts and Worcester County. Additionally, it maintains commercial banking and investment management offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Acknowledged for Excellence and Inclusion

In 2023, Rockland Trust earned recognition for its workplace environment, marking its 15th consecutive year on The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" list. Equity and inclusion are at the center of the bank's operations, demonstrated by its Diversity and Inclusion leadership training, an Allyship mentoring program, and support through Employee Resource Groups. The bank's dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment is steadfast and unwavering.

Rockland Trust's commitment extends beyond its financial services, deeply embedded in the communities it serves. In the most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation, the bank received an "Outstanding" rating.