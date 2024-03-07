Rocking Moms: Sharon Van Etten, Rico Nasty, Corin Tucker Navigate Motherhood on Tour

For touring musicians like Sharon Van Etten, Rico Nasty, and Corin Tucker, the rigors of the road present unique challenges to motherhood, blending the intensity of performance schedules with the demands of parenting. Meg Remy, of U.S. Girls, brings a personal twist to the narrative, transforming her breastfeeding experience into a musical exploration. This innovative approach not only sheds light on the intricate balance of being a mother and artist but also underscores the broader struggle for recognition and support faced by working mothers in various sectors.

From Breast Pumps to Beats

Meg Remy's encounter with the solitude of breastfeeding and pumping in the early days of motherhood led to the creation of "Pump," a track that ingeniously incorporates the sounds of a breast pump. This act of artistic alchemy is more than just a personal coping mechanism; it's a commentary on the isolation and overlooked challenges of motherhood, especially in professions marked by non-traditional work hours and public scrutiny. Remy's story exemplifies the lengths to which artist mothers go to reconcile their dual identities, turning even the most mundane aspects of maternal care into opportunities for creative expression.

The Maternal Wall in the Music Industry

The concept of the maternal wall, which refers to the barriers encountered by mothers in the workplace, is acutely felt in the entertainment industry. Musician moms like Sharon Van Etten, Rico Nasty, and Corin Tucker confront not only the societal expectations of motherhood but also the logistical nightmares of touring, from scheduling to childcare. These challenges are further compounded by the industry's inherent uncertainties and the physical demands of performances. Their experiences highlight the need for structural changes within the industry to accommodate and support the unique needs of artist mothers.

Advocacy for Change

The efforts of figures like Meghan Markle and Geena Davis to advocate for better representation of mothers in media, as well as initiatives aimed at supporting working mothers in various fields, reflect a growing recognition of these challenges. The story of artist mothers on tour is a microcosm of the broader struggle for equitable treatment and support for working mothers. It underscores the importance of visibility, representation, and practical support in breaking down the maternal wall and fostering environments where motherhood and career ambitions can coexist harmoniously.

The journeys of these musician mothers not only illuminate the complexities of balancing career and family life but also serve as a rallying cry for change. By sharing their stories, they contribute to a broader conversation about the value of motherhood in all its forms and the imperative to create a more inclusive and supportive society for all working mothers.