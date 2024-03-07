Rock & Roll Nostalgia Hits Sweet Apple: 'Bye Bye Birdie' Lights Up Bishop Union High

Step back in time with 'Bye Bye Birdie', a heartwarming musical that captures the essence of 1950s America, laughter, and the birth of rock & roll. Spotlighting teen idol Conrad Birdie, portrayed by Evan Standifer, and his chosen All-American girl, Kim MacAfee (Marion Beadle), this production promises a journey filled with humor, conflict, and the charm of a bygone era. Bishop Union High School's Dorothy Joseph Auditorium will come alive this March with performances that invite audiences to experience the simpler pleasures of the past.

Advertisment

Meet the Stars of Sweet Apple

At the heart of 'Bye Bye Birdie' are Evan Standifer and Marion Beadle, whose portrayals of Conrad Birdie and Kim MacAfee respectively, offer a glimpse into the frenzy that encapsulated teenage life in the 1950s. Their on-stage chemistry and commitment to their roles illuminate the storyline, bringing the fictional town of Sweet Apple, Ohio, to vibrant life. As Birdie prepares for his drafted departure with a farewell kiss, the small town becomes the epicenter of excitement, showcasing the actors' ability to navigate both comedic timing and emotional depth.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Advertisment

The production's setting in The Dorothy Joseph Auditorium provides the perfect backdrop for a trip through time. With show dates spanning from March 15th to the 23rd, audiences have multiple opportunities to catch this nostalgic ride. Performances are scheduled for 7pm on Fridays, 2pm and 7pm on Saturdays, and a special 5pm show on Sunday, March 17th. The anticipation for 'Bye Bye Birdie' mirrors the era's eagerness for theatrical entertainment, ensuring a full house of audience members ready to be whisked away to Sweet Apple.

Tickets and Information

For those eager to partake in this nostalgic journey, tickets are available now at www.playhouse395.com or at the door, making it accessible for everyone to join in the fun. General admission is priced at $20, with a discounted rate of $12 for children under 12, ensuring a family-friendly outing. Additional inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or by calling (423) 331-1500, offering assistance for those looking to make this event a part of their March plans.

As 'Bye Bye Birdie' prepares to take the stage, its blend of humor, nostalgia, and musical delight stands as a testament to the timeless appeal of 1950s America. This production not only offers a portal to the past but also serves as a reminder of the simpler, yet equally complex, nature of human emotions and relationships. Audiences leaving the Dorothy Joseph Auditorium are sure to carry with them a piece of Sweet Apple, the laughter, and perhaps a renewed appreciation for the era that shaped modern entertainment.