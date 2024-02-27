Rochester's RTS Announces Public Hearing for New Paratransit Facility on Lexington Avenue

The Regional Transit Service (RTS) in Rochester, N.Y., has taken a significant step forward by announcing a public hearing to discuss the construction of a new paratransit facility. Set to be located on Lexington Avenue, this development comes as a response to the pressing need for a more expansive and equipped facility, overcoming the spatial constraints faced by the current site. Scheduled for February 28 at Edison Tech High School, the hearing marks a pivotal moment for public transportation in Rochester, promising enhanced services for its users.

Addressing Current Limitations

RTS's current paratransit facility is hemmed in by railroad tracks and a federal floodplain, which has stifled any opportunities for expansion. This limitation has prompted the search for a new site, leading to the selection of Lexington Avenue for its potential to house a more comprehensive facility. The proposed site will not only accommodate office spaces and an assessment area for customers but will also feature storage and maintenance areas for small buses, a bus washing bay, and fueling stations. This move is aimed at significantly improving the efficiency and reach of paratransit services in Rochester.

Engaging the Community

Understanding the importance of community input, RTS has laid out multiple channels through which residents can express their opinions and suggestions regarding the new facility. Aside from the public hearing, the transit service has made a proposal video available on its website, encouraging those who cannot attend in person to stay informed and involved. Feedback can be submitted via a 'Contact Us' form on the RTS website, as well as through phone or mail, ensuring a wide range of voices are heard in the planning process.

Looking Ahead

The construction of the new paratransit facility on Lexington Avenue is poised to mark a significant improvement in public transportation infrastructure in Rochester. By addressing the spatial limitations of the current facility and incorporating a variety of new amenities, RTS is set to enhance the quality and accessibility of its services. As the community awaits the outcomes of the public hearing, there is a palpable sense of anticipation for the positive changes that the new facility will bring to the city's paratransit services.

With the public hearing just around the corner, Rochester's residents are encouraged to participate and share their perspectives. This initiative not only underscores RTS's commitment to improving public transportation but also highlights the value of community engagement in shaping the future of urban mobility. As the project progresses, the new paratransit facility on Lexington Avenue stands as a testament to the collaborative effort between RTS and the Rochester community, promising to usher in a new era of accessible and efficient public transit.