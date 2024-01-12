Rochester’s Old Town Hall to Become Affordable Housing, Not Shelter

A wind of change is sweeping through Olmsted County’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) as it reshapes its vision for the Residences of Old Town Hall (ROTH) in Rochester, Minnesota. A previous plan to morph the historic building into a refuge for the homeless has been supplanted. The volte-face comes in the wake of the HRA’s failure to secure a pivotal $10 million state grant.

A New Course for ROTH

Undeterred by the setback, the HRA is pivoting, laying out a $5 million blueprint to transform ROTH into a haven of 55 affordable housing units. These units will be earmarked for cohorts at a high risk of homelessness. Among the targeted groups are young adults aged 18 to 24, senior citizens, and individuals in need of temporary housing post-hospitalization. In a move that has eased concerns, the HRA has reassured current tenants of their right to remain in their homes.

Community Embraces the Pivot

The original plan to repurpose ROTH as a shelter was met with resistance from the local populace. However, the HRA’s new proposal, which retains the building’s residential status, has been welcomed with open arms, particularly by the Eastside Neighborhood Association. Dave Dunn, the County Housing Director, underscored the community’s favorable response to preserving the building’s residential character and enhancing the neighborhood’s quality of life.

Searching for Shelter Solutions

While the HRA recalibrates its vision for ROTH, its quest for a suitable homeless shelter location is far from over. The authority is actively seeking community input on this pressing issue. A vote by the HRA board on the ROTH purchase is penciled in for February, with the aspiration to have the building under their wing by spring.