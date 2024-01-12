en English
Rochester’s Old Town Hall to Become Affordable Housing, Not Shelter

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
A wind of change is sweeping through Olmsted County’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) as it reshapes its vision for the Residences of Old Town Hall (ROTH) in Rochester, Minnesota. A previous plan to morph the historic building into a refuge for the homeless has been supplanted. The volte-face comes in the wake of the HRA’s failure to secure a pivotal $10 million state grant.

A New Course for ROTH

Undeterred by the setback, the HRA is pivoting, laying out a $5 million blueprint to transform ROTH into a haven of 55 affordable housing units. These units will be earmarked for cohorts at a high risk of homelessness. Among the targeted groups are young adults aged 18 to 24, senior citizens, and individuals in need of temporary housing post-hospitalization. In a move that has eased concerns, the HRA has reassured current tenants of their right to remain in their homes.

Community Embraces the Pivot

The original plan to repurpose ROTH as a shelter was met with resistance from the local populace. However, the HRA’s new proposal, which retains the building’s residential status, has been welcomed with open arms, particularly by the Eastside Neighborhood Association. Dave Dunn, the County Housing Director, underscored the community’s favorable response to preserving the building’s residential character and enhancing the neighborhood’s quality of life.

Searching for Shelter Solutions

While the HRA recalibrates its vision for ROTH, its quest for a suitable homeless shelter location is far from over. The authority is actively seeking community input on this pressing issue. A vote by the HRA board on the ROTH purchase is penciled in for February, with the aspiration to have the building under their wing by spring.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

