Rochester’s Historic District Nominated for Inclusion in State and National Registers

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
At the heart of downtown Rochester, New York, the Four Corners-Genesee Crossroads Historic District stands as a testament to the city’s dynamic history. This district, along with five other areas and buildings in the Finger Lakes Region, has been nominated for inclusion on the State and National Registers of Historic Places. With a timeline spanning from 1821 to 1977, the district serves as a capsule capturing significant historical changes, architectural trends, and community development.

Architectural Haven and Historic Witness

The district showcases a rich array of architectural styles, from early nineteenth-century churches to Brutalist buildings, and modern glass and steel high-rises. It is a testament to the city’s evolving architectural spirit and a witness to its urban growth and transformation. The area also reflects the impact of urban renewal initiatives and the sustained efforts of historic preservation advocates for adaptive reuse.

Funding Opportunities and Preservation Incentives

Inclusion on the historic registry not only recognizes the cultural and historical significance of these areas but also unlocks opportunities for grants and funding for redevelopment. It also provides access to various public preservation programs and incentives, such as state grants and historic rehabilitation tax credits. These incentives are crucial in preserving the timeless value of these structures while adapting them to contemporary needs.

Rehabilitation and Restoration: A Glimpse into the Future

Several buildings within the district are currently undergoing rehabilitation, including the Riverside Hotel, the former Powers Hotel, and the Gannett Building. These restoration efforts are emblematic of the city’s commitment to safeguarding its historical heritage while fostering urban renewal.

Additionally, three historical districts around Highland Park have been nominated, which are intimately tied to Rochester’s horticultural roots and the legacy of the Ellwanger and Barry Nursery. The South Farmington Friends Cemetery and Meetinghouse Site and the Third Methodist Episcopal Church of Sodus have also received nominations. If approved by the State Historic Preservation Officer, these nominations will be listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and subsequently nominated to the National Register of Historic Places for review by the National Park Service.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

