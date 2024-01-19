Rochester Public Schools Reject Union's Proposal, Mediation on the Horizon

As the calendar turns, so does a page in the continuing saga of Rochester Public Schools' contract negotiations. The district's administration has taken a firm stance, declining the most recent proposal from the teachers union. This decision has introduced mediation into the conversation—a move that could prolong the already-stretched-out negotiation process that had its genesis last summer.

Advertisment

A Stalemate in Negotiations

Despite undertones of optimism that pervaded earlier discussions, the rejection has left both parties at a stalemate. Superintendent Kent Pekel delivered a sobering message, indicating that the district's financial reservoir could not extend to meet the union's demand. The district's final offer represented a 15.44% increase over the current contract, a figure that fell short of the union's 17.06% proposal—equating to a $1.72 million difference. The introduction of mediation, while potentially helpful in breaking the deadlock, could impose an additional delay of up to six months.

Mediation: A Double-Edged Sword

Advertisment

Rochester Education Association (REA) President Vince Wagner shed light on the practical challenges of mediation, noting the saturated schedule due to multiple districts embarking on the same path. While the union and the district have arranged another meeting in hopes of resolving their differences, both sides recognize the potential need for external intervention. The REA, in a bid to steer the discussions towards a resolution, urged the district to consider their revised offer and mooted the prospect of jointly filing for mediation.

Class Size and Financial Stewardship

As the negotiations unfold, they have also brought class sizes under the spotlight, as well as the issue of additional compensation for teachers bearing the brunt of larger classes. At the heart of the debate, the district's financial forecast looms large, painting a picture of dwindling resources. Members of the REA challenged the district's financial assumptions, particularly scrutinizing the allocation of funds from unfilled staff positions. Superintendent Pekel, however, underscored the imperative to exercise responsibility in stewardship of public resources, setting the stage for a protracted negotiation process.