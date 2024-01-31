Rochester, MN Sets Record High Temperatures Twice in One Week

Not once, but twice in a week, Rochester, Minnesota, has basked in record-breaking warmth, setting a new benchmark in the city's meteorological history. An unusually balmy spell swept across this northern city, pushing the mercury to levels previously unseen for the same dates.

Record-breaking Warmth in Rochester

According to the National Weather Service, the Rochester Airport recorded an unofficial high of 51 degrees, toppling the previous record of 48 degrees set in 1989. But the warmth didn't stop there. Downtown Rochester saw the temperature gauge hit an even higher note, with a peak of 55 degrees at a weather station located on the helipad at St. Marys Hospital.

The region as a whole reveled in high temperatures in the low to mid-50s, a stark contrast to the typical winter chill that Minnesotans are accustomed to at this time of year.

Second Record High in a Week

This latest high-temperature record comes hot on the heels of another record set earlier in the week. On Monday, the city had registered a high of 46 degrees, surpassing the long-standing 1944 record of 44 degrees. This unusual weather pattern is causing a ripple of excitement and curiosity among residents and meteorologists alike, as it signals a significant deviation from the normal winter weather.

Warmer Days Ahead with a Dense Fog Advisory

Despite predictions of a slight drop in temperature, the weather is slated to remain significantly warmer than usual, with mid-40s highs expected through the following Wednesday. However, with this warmth comes a cautionary note. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for southeastern Minnesota, effective from 9 PM through 11 AM the next day. This advisory warns of potential visibility reductions to a quarter mile or less and light icing from freezing fog, posing challenges for commuters and travelers in the region.

This dual record-breaking warmth in Rochester is a reminder of the ever-changing dynamics of our climate, and serves as a cue for us to stay tuned to weather developments and advisories, especially in such unpredictable times.