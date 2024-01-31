Rochester Leaders Honor Local Mentoring Organizations: A Celebration of National Mentoring Month

Monroe County Executive, Adam Bello, and Rochester Mayor, Malik Evans, concluded National Mentoring Month by honoring notable local mentoring organizations for their profound contributions to the community. The commendable organizations include the Monroe County Youth Bureau, Compeer, Rochester Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, and the hive.

The Power of Mentorships

Both leaders underscored the crucial role that mentorships play in shaping an individual's academic achievement and life success. They emphasized the transformative power of positive influence and guidance, thereby affirming the need for more individuals to step up as mentors.

Mayor's Call to Action

Mayor Malik Evans highlighted the importance of paying it forward by encouraging those who have reaped the benefits of mentorships to extend similar guidance to the next generation. This call to action signifies a commitment to fostering a culture of mentorship that can create positive ripple effects throughout the community.

The Impact of Mentoring

Supporting this emphasis on mentorship, officials cited compelling research. The data indicates that a significant 74 percent of individuals who had mentors attribute their success to these pivotal relationships. Furthermore, an impressive 58 percent acknowledge their mentor's influence on their mental health. This is clear evidence of the far-reaching implications of mentorship, both on an individual's personal growth and their wellbeing.