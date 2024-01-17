Rochester Battles Increased Risk of Fires Amid Cold Snap

As the mercury dips into the teens in Rochester, New York, the city faces an elevated risk of fires. The chilling temperatures have driven residents to heat their homes, leading to the Rochester Fire Department confronting two significant fires on a recent Wednesday morning. A residence on Carl Street was totally consumed by flames, while a three-alarm fire devastated a multi-use building on Jefferson Road.

Special Measures for Freezing Conditions

During the winter, the Fire Department operates under a protocol known as "Fire Department Opps." This protocol includes special measures designed to combat the challenges of extinguishing fires in freezing conditions. The fire trucks are equipped with salt, and the water is kept in motion to prevent it from freezing, creating additional hurdles for the firefighters.

Quick Deployment and Resource Management

Public Information Officer Santos Cruz underscored the necessity of swift resource deployment, maintaining a water supply at the fire scenes, and using salt to stop firefighters from slipping on ice. The Fire Department collaborates with other city agencies, who provide extra salt if required and assist with logistics, including street closures and utility shutdowns.

Precautionary Advice for Residents

Cruz further advised residents to have their heaters inspected and warned against using stoves to heat homes when heaters are not functioning. This important advice aims to reduce the risk of fires during the winter months, ensuring the safety of Rochester's citizens.