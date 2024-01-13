Robust Consumer Spending Fights Off Recession: A Look at America’s Economic Resilience

For several months, economists have been forecasting a recession in the United States. Yet, it remains elusive, largely staved off by the bulwark of robust consumer spending—a force that accounts for over half the nation’s economy and often provides recession-proof armor. In the first quarter of 2023, the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at a rate of 1.1% over the prior quarter, quelling some of the recessionary fears engendered by weaker GDP figures from midway through 2022.

Consumer Spending Amidst Inflation

This economic resilience unfolds against a backdrop of a higher-than-anticipated inflation rate, pegged at 4.9% annually as of May. The Federal Reserve, in response, has hiked its overnight bank lending rate ten times in the past year. However, hints suggest that the Fed might hit the pause button on further rate elevations, barring unexpected developments. Post-pandemic, personal savings have taken a downward turn, and banks are witnessing a crescendo in deposits as consumer spending persists in the face of escalating prices.

Credit Dependence and Economic Disparity

A significant 29% of lower-income households, specifically those earning below $50,000 annually, are increasingly leaning on credit cards to fuel their spending. Simultaneously, moderate-income families grapple with diminished tax refunds, averaging $2,777 as of April 28, marking an 8% decline from the previous year, consequently crimping their spending potential. The New York Federal Reserve has flagged record levels of credit card debt in 2023, casting a spotlight on an economic disparity: while some consumers are draining their savings, others are struggling to manage expenses.

Banking Sector’s Profit Amidst Turmoil

Despite these challenges, major U.S. banks reported striking profits in 2023. This success can be traced back to a resilient job market, sustained consumer spending in spite of inflation, and elevated interest rates. JPMorgan Chase, for instance, recorded unprecedented profits, with consumers splurging 8% more on their cards and nursing 14% heftier credit card balances. Citigroup and Bank of America, too, reported robust consumer balances. Even as one-time charges and geopolitical unrest pose hurdles, the overall health of consumers and their spending habits signal a resistance to recession.

Despite the economic tightrope Americans are currently walking on, economists believe there is a possibility of a ‘soft landing.’ This implies that the economic slowdown could potentially be more gradual than initially feared, effectively cushioning the impact of a full-blown recession.