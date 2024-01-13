en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Robust Consumer Spending Fights Off Recession: A Look at America’s Economic Resilience

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Robust Consumer Spending Fights Off Recession: A Look at America’s Economic Resilience

For several months, economists have been forecasting a recession in the United States. Yet, it remains elusive, largely staved off by the bulwark of robust consumer spending—a force that accounts for over half the nation’s economy and often provides recession-proof armor. In the first quarter of 2023, the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at a rate of 1.1% over the prior quarter, quelling some of the recessionary fears engendered by weaker GDP figures from midway through 2022.

Consumer Spending Amidst Inflation

This economic resilience unfolds against a backdrop of a higher-than-anticipated inflation rate, pegged at 4.9% annually as of May. The Federal Reserve, in response, has hiked its overnight bank lending rate ten times in the past year. However, hints suggest that the Fed might hit the pause button on further rate elevations, barring unexpected developments. Post-pandemic, personal savings have taken a downward turn, and banks are witnessing a crescendo in deposits as consumer spending persists in the face of escalating prices.

Credit Dependence and Economic Disparity

A significant 29% of lower-income households, specifically those earning below $50,000 annually, are increasingly leaning on credit cards to fuel their spending. Simultaneously, moderate-income families grapple with diminished tax refunds, averaging $2,777 as of April 28, marking an 8% decline from the previous year, consequently crimping their spending potential. The New York Federal Reserve has flagged record levels of credit card debt in 2023, casting a spotlight on an economic disparity: while some consumers are draining their savings, others are struggling to manage expenses.

Banking Sector’s Profit Amidst Turmoil

Despite these challenges, major U.S. banks reported striking profits in 2023. This success can be traced back to a resilient job market, sustained consumer spending in spite of inflation, and elevated interest rates. JPMorgan Chase, for instance, recorded unprecedented profits, with consumers splurging 8% more on their cards and nursing 14% heftier credit card balances. Citigroup and Bank of America, too, reported robust consumer balances. Even as one-time charges and geopolitical unrest pose hurdles, the overall health of consumers and their spending habits signal a resistance to recession.

Despite the economic tightrope Americans are currently walking on, economists believe there is a possibility of a ‘soft landing.’ This implies that the economic slowdown could potentially be more gradual than initially feared, effectively cushioning the impact of a full-blown recession.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
In a vital turn of events, William Lai, a China skeptic, has clinched victory in the Taiwanese presidential election, a result that may trigger increasing tensions between Beijing and Washington. Garnering just over 40% of the votes, Lai has extended a peace offering to Beijing in his victory speech, urging for an increased exchange and
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
Airtel Stimulates Use of Money Services with Promotional Airtime Refunds
21 mins ago
Airtel Stimulates Use of Money Services with Promotional Airtime Refunds
Apple under DOJ Probe; A Potential Shake-Up in the Tech Landscape
21 mins ago
Apple under DOJ Probe; A Potential Shake-Up in the Tech Landscape
Indonesian President Jokowi Supports VinFast's EV Investment in Indonesia
8 mins ago
Indonesian President Jokowi Supports VinFast's EV Investment in Indonesia
Tesla Inc. Grapples with Steepest Market Value Decline Since IPO
17 mins ago
Tesla Inc. Grapples with Steepest Market Value Decline Since IPO
India and U.S. Strengthen Trade Ties, Eye Cooperation in Critical Minerals
17 mins ago
India and U.S. Strengthen Trade Ties, Eye Cooperation in Critical Minerals
Latest Headlines
World News
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
2 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
2 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
2 mins
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
3 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
3 mins
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
5 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
5 mins
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
9 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
12 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
16 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
28 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app