Robocalls Remain Top Consumer Complaint in North Carolina: 2023 Report

In an era of digital communication, the fight against robocalls and telemarketing scams continues to dominate consumer complaints in North Carolina. The 2023 report from the North Carolina Justice Department reveals that for the fourth consecutive year, these tech-aided nuisances have remained a significant concern for the state's citizens, topping the list of their grievances.

Telemarketing and Robocalls: A Persistent Challenge

Out of a total of 21,544 consumer complaints lodged last year, 3,281—equivalent to 15.3%—revolved around the issues of telemarketing and robocalls. These complaints included unauthorized scams, charitable solicitations, and violations of the National Do Not Call Registry. Despite the high number, it's noteworthy to mention that the complaints have been on a decreasing trend, hinting that regulatory measures might be yielding results.

Other Consumer Complaints

While telemarketing and robocalls took the lead, they weren't the sole sources of consumer dissatisfaction. Motor vehicle repair shops caused 2,385 complaints, credit cards triggered 1,519 grievances, and utilities were responsible for 1,516 complaints. Home improvement, internet providers, landlord-tenant disputes, insurance, professional services, and land/real estate issues also featured in the top ten list.

Fighting for Consumer Rights

In the face of these challenges, the Consumer Protection Division has been proactive, securing over $563 million in court judgments and settlements for North Carolinians, including compensation related to the opioid crisis. Concurrently, the department reported receiving notices of 2,032 data breaches, affecting nearly 5 million residents last year.

Addressing the Robocall Menace

In response to the continuous robocall issues, the Attorney General's Office initiated three major initiatives. They included shutting down companies responsible for billions of illegal robocalls and launching lawsuits against violators of consumer protection laws. Attorney General Josh Stein's efforts underline the state's commitment to tackling this persistent problem, protecting consumers from the financial and personal information loss often associated with these calls.