Business

Robin AI Raises $26 Million in Series B Funding to Revolutionize Legal Services

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Robin AI Raises $26 Million in Series B Funding to Revolutionize Legal Services

Legal technology innovator, Robin AI, has secured a noteworthy $26 million in a Series B funding round. The funding round, infused with capital from leading investors such as Temasek, QuantumLight, Plural, and AFG Partners, aims to accelerate Robin AI’s expansion in the US, break into the Asia Pacific markets, and fuel the hiring of more AI engineers.

Revolutionizing Legal Services with AI

Founded in 2019 by Richard Robinson, a former lawyer from Clifford Chance, and James Clough, a machine learning scientist from Imperial College, Robin AI specializes in using generative AI to expedite the drafting and negotiation of contracts. The company offers an AI Copilot named Claude, which employs advanced machine learning techniques to automate contract drafting, review, and even data extraction from complex contract databases.

Impressive Growth and Future Plans

Robin AI’s innovative approach to legal services has led to a significant increase in its market traction. The company’s Microsoft Word add-in, capable of slashing contract review times by an impressive 85%, has contributed to a fivefold revenue growth and a fourfold customer increase. This growth has attracted high-profile Fortune 500 clients such as Pepsico and Yum! Brands. The funding received will be utilized to further the company’s expansion in the United States and to penetrate new markets.

Combining AI and Legal Expertise

Robin AI’s hybrid model combines Anthropic’s Large Language Model, Claude, with proprietary data and advanced machine learning techniques. This intelligent system is further enhanced by an in-house team of legal professionals, ensuring high quality and accuracy in the services provided. This unique approach has positioned Robin AI as a leader in the legal AI sector, with a mission to democratize legal services and significantly enhance efficiency – a true win for both large and small law firms alike.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

