Robert Rivani’s Black Lion Investment Group Makes Profitable Sale and Continues Miami Investments

Robert Rivani and his wife, Krystal, leading figures in the Black Lion Investment Group, have recently sold their penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach for $8 million. This sale indicates a significant profit of $500,000 from their original purchase of $7.5 million in May 2022. The lavish 4,525-square-foot penthouse, developed in 2021, boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a media lounge, state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances, and opulent marble countertops. The penthouse was acquired by a trust managed by renowned Miami Beach philanthropist, Maria Bechily-Hodes.

A New Residence in Miami

Following their profitable sale, the Rivanis have taken up residence in a grand seven-bedroom house in Miami. According to Robert Rivani, this new dwelling offers a different living experience from their previous residence in Los Angeles, known as the Castle Rivani, which they sold for $20 million. The details of their new Miami residence have been kept private, and recent records from Miami-Dade do not indicate any new home purchases under their name.

Black Lion’s Active Involvement in Miami’s Real Estate Market

The Black Lion Investment Group, under the leadership of the Rivanis, has been significantly active in the Miami and Miami Beach retail real estate market. They have acquired a portfolio of commercial units in luxury condominiums, an investment totaling $77.1 million. One of these units, situated in the One Thousand Museum condominium, has already been sold for $7.9 million, and two others have been listed for a combined value exceeding $55 million.

Upcoming Purchase of Former Starwood Capital Headquarters

In addition to their existing portfolio, Black Lion is currently under contract to acquire the former headquarters of Starwood Capital located in Miami Beach. The forthcoming purchase, expected to close at $82 million, is however being delayed due to allegations against the seller, New York’s Nightingale Properties.