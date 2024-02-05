Robert Reid: A New Chapter in Catholic Education at the Diocese of Beaumont

In a landmark appointment, the Diocese of Beaumont has designated Robert Reid as the superintendent of Catholic schools, effective from February 19. Bringing a wealth of over 30 years of educational experience to the table, Reid, originating from Port Arthur, Texas, is set to play a transformative role in the local Catholic educational system.

A Storied Career in Education

Reid's professional journey is a testament to his commitment to the cause of education. His career spans a spectrum of roles - from teaching to assistant principal, principal, and various levels of educational administration. This wide-ranging experience equips him with a holistic understanding of the educational landscape, making him a fitting choice for his new role.

Service to Community and Education

His record of community service further complements his educational expertise. Reid has served as an elected member of the Port Arthur ISD Board of Trustees from 2013 to 2021. Furthermore, his contribution as a commissioner on the Port Arthur Housing Authority Board from 2012 to 2022 underscores his dedication to public service.

Ready for the Challenge

Undaunted by the challenges that come with his new role, Reid is eager and poised to make a difference. His primary goal as superintendent is to bolster local Catholic educational institutions, ensuring their continuance as providers of quality education. Reid's professional background, spanning public school districts, the Texas Youth Commission, Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, and the Windham School District, which operates within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, stands him in good stead for this mission.

A Personal Connection

On a personal note, Reid's connection to Catholic education runs deep. His wife, Mary Ann, to whom he has been married for 31 years, and their four children, all attended local Catholic elementary schools and graduated from Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School. The Reid family, active members of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Port Arthur, are set to continue this legacy with Reid's new role. In conclusion, Robert Reid's appointment is not just a professional achievement, but also a testament to a lifelong commitment to Catholic education and community service.