Robert Nobriga Joins Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s Board; Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Leadership Updates

Central Pacific Financial Corp., the parent company of Central Pacific Bank, has ushered in the new year with a significant leadership reshuffle. The firm has confirmed Robert Nobriga as the newest member of its board of directors, effective from the 1st of January.

Who is Robert Nobriga?

Robert Nobriga is not a new face in the business world. Currently, he is at the helm of Tradewind Group, a diversified local company with a focus on investments, insurance, and technology operations. Since assuming the role of president and CEO in 2018, Nobriga has successfully steered the company’s strategic direction.

Nobriga’s resume extends beyond Tradewind Group. His career is adorned with executive leadership roles in various local companies, testifying to his vast experience and expertise in the financial sector. Nobriga’s active participation in the local community is also noteworthy. He currently serves as a Trustee of Kamehameha Schools and a director of Haleakal Ranch.

The accomplished executive is also an alumnus of the renowned University of Notre Dame, where he bagged a bachelor’s degree in accountancy.

Banking on Nobriga’s Expertise

Expressing his confidence in Nobriga, Arnold Martines, the president and CEO of Central Pacific Bank, highlighted Nobriga’s near three decades of experience in the financial services sector. He believes that Nobriga’s knowledge and perspective will be instrumental in achieving the bank’s strategic objectives and growth.

Leadership Update at Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

In related news, Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has also announced a series of leadership updates. The firm has confirmed the departure of Marc J. Smernoff as Chief Financial Officer. He will be succeeded by Jay Wells. Additionally, the company has made key changes to its executive leadership team. This move is aimed at establishing further ownership of financial performance across various geographies.

The leadership changes at both Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Americold Realty Trust, Inc. highlight the dynamic nature of executive roles in the corporate world. As companies continue to navigate the business landscape, such shifts are crucial for driving growth and enhancing performance.