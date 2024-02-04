Robert Mark Pipta Ordained as Ruthenian Bishop of Parma, Emphasizes Duties of a Bishop

The Eastern Catholic Churches in the US recently marked a significant moment, as Robert Mark Pipta was ordained and enthroned as the Ruthenian Bishop of Parma, Ohio. The ceremony took place during a Divine Liturgy in Euclid, Ohio, on November 8, coinciding with the Feast of the Synaxis of St. Michael and the Holy Angels—a fitting day to seek heavenly intercession.

Emphasis on the Triple Duties of a Bishop

In his remarks, Bishop John Michael Botean underscored the threefold responsibilities a bishop undertakes: to teach with intellectual humility, sanctify through guiding people towards encounters with holiness, and to govern with spiritual attunement.

Defining Aspects of Bishop Pipta's Mentorship

Bishop Pipta, who served as the rector at the Byzantine Catholic Seminary in Pittsburgh, is recognized for his attention to detail and his love for music. His approach to liturgical practice and chant classes manifested his qualities of patience and understanding. These traits, coupled with his humility, are expected to serve him well in his episcopal ministry.

Symbolic Rituals and Pipta's Coat of Arms

The ordination ceremony was steeped in symbolism. Bishop Pipta, led by his consecrators, kissed the altar and was taken around it three times before being vested with his episcopal garments. His coat of arms features St. Romanos the Melodist, reflecting his commitment to humility and service.

With a wealth of pastoral and administrative experience under his belt, Bishop Pipta is anticipated to be an effective leader for the Eparchy of Parma. His fellow bishops have expressed their enthusiasm to work with him and confidence in his ability to serve the community.