Baseball

Robert John ‘Bob’ Dunham, Notable Athlete and Army Veteran, Dies at 79

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Robert John ‘Bob’ Dunham, Notable Athlete and Army Veteran, Dies at 79

Robert John ‘Bob’ Dunham, a celebrated athlete and U.S. Army veteran, breathed his last on January 3, 2024, after a brave fight against Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Parkinson’s disease. He was 79.

A Remarkable Athlete and Devoted Soldier

Born on December 5, 1944, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Dunham was a notable multi-sport athlete. He excelled in football, basketball, and baseball during his high school years at LaCrosse Aquinas High School. His impressive performance led to his induction into their Hall of Fame in 2006. Dunham’s sports career extended into his years at the University of Montana, and subsequently on the professional baseball field with the Cincinnati Reds organization. Under the mentorship of managers like Sparky Anderson and coach Don Zimmer, Dunham honed his skills for four years.

Alongside his athletic prowess, Dunham demonstrated immense courage and dedication as a soldier. He served in the U.S. Army for two years, including a 13-month stint in the Vietnam War as a Sergeant in the 101st Airborne Division.

A Family Man and Dedicated Professional

Post his sports and military career, Dunham found his calling at Hormel Foods in Austin, Minnesota. It was here that he met his wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Christopherson. The couple, who tied the knot on April 7, 1973, celebrated their golden anniversary in April of 2023. They moved to Rochester in 1987, where Dunham dedicated 30 years to the telecommunications sector.

A devoted family man, Dunham found joy in watching sports, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and maintaining an encyclopedic knowledge of baseball statistics. He is fondly remembered for his contributions to veterans’ causes, including establishing the Rochester chapter of Tee It Up for the Troops.

Remembering Bob Dunham

Dunham leaves behind his wife, three children, five grandchildren, two brothers, four sisters, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and several in-laws. As the world mourns his loss, his life’s achievements and contributions stand as a testament to his dedication and spirit.

A visitation and memorial mass are scheduled for January 26, 2024, at the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester. The final farewell will be at the MN State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota, honoring his service to the nation.

0
Baseball Obituary United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

