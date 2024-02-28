Robert G. Downing: A Life of Service and Passion for Hunting Remembered

Robert G. 'Bob' Downing, a revered conservation officer and passionate hunter, passed away at 92 on February 25, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to wildlife preservation and an adventurous spirit. Born in Ness City, Kansas, Downing's life journey included honorable military service, entrepreneurship, and a significant career with the Nebraska Game and Parks. A graveside service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk is pending, honoring a man who deeply impacted his community and family.

From Air Force to Conservation

Bob Downing's remarkable journey began with his birth on August 8, 1931, and took a decisive turn towards service and conservation after his graduation from Hastings High School in 1949. Enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, Downing dedicated four years to his country before venturing into entrepreneurship with a drywall business. Yet, it was his career with the Nebraska Game and Parks, starting in 1958, that Downing found his calling. As a conservation officer, and eventually as District III supervisor of law enforcement for Northeast Nebraska, Downing's work played a pivotal role in wildlife conservation and law enforcement.

An Adventurous Spirit

Retirement did not slow Bob Downing; instead, it offered him more time to pursue his passion for hunting. His adventures spanned the vast landscapes of North America, from the western United States to Canada, Alaska, and even Mexico. Downing's pursuit of deer, elk, wild sheep, and mountain lions reflected not just a hobby but a deep respect and love for the wilderness. This love was also evident in his dedication to raising Labrador dogs, further emphasizing his connection to the natural world.

A Legacy Remembered

Bob Downing's departure leaves behind a void in the hearts of those who knew him. He is survived by his second spouse, Janelle Downing, a blended family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of whom share pieces of his adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors. Though preceded in death by his first spouse, Janice, and other close family members, Downing's legacy is one of passion, service, and an indelible mark on conservation efforts. As arrangements are made for his final resting place at Prospect Hill Cemetery, the community and his family prepare to bid farewell to a man whose life was as rich and varied as the landscapes he loved to explore.