Robert Downey Jr. & Susan's 18-Year Marriage Thrives on '2-Week Rule', Reveals in PEOPLE Exclusive

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's secret to an enduring marriage has been unveiled in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. The couple, who have been together for 18 years, attribute their strong relationship to a unique '2-week rule', ensuring they never spend more than fourteen days apart. This method has helped them maintain a close bond despite their hectic schedules in the entertainment industry.

Foundation of a Strong Partnership

The Downeys' '2-week rule' is a testament to their commitment to one another and their family. Susan Downey, a seasoned producer, and Robert, a celebrated actor, have managed to juggle their professional obligations with their personal lives effectively. This rule has allowed them to navigate the unpredictable nature of their work while ensuring their family remains a top priority. Their approach to marriage is a blend of rigid scheduling and flexibility, adapting to the unforeseen challenges that come their way.

Professional Paths and Personal Insights

Following Robert Downey Jr.'s Oscar win for his role in Oppenheimer, the actor is set to take on a challenging role in HBO's The Sympathizer, showcasing his dedication to his craft. Susan highlights the effort that goes into Downey's performances, often overshadowed by his natural charisma on screen. The couple's collaboration extends beyond their personal lives into their professional endeavors, with Susan playing a crucial role in the production of their upcoming projects.

Looking Ahead

As they look towards the future, the Downeys are excited about their upcoming projects and the opportunities to continue working together. Their '2-week rule' not only symbolizes their commitment to their marriage but also to their shared passion for storytelling. With the premiere of The Sympathizer on the horizon, the couple is ready to embark on new adventures, both on and off the screen, proving that a strong partnership can thrive amidst the demands of Hollywood.