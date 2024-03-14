Robert Downey Jr. Attributes 18-Year Marriage Success to 'Two-Week Rule', Gears Up for 'The Sympathizer'

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Levin Downey, his wife of 18 years, swear by a simple yet effective 'two-week rule' to keep their marriage strong, even as they juggle their bustling careers in Hollywood. The couple, who met on the set of Gothika, have made it a point to never spend more than two weeks apart, a practice that Susan Levin Downey describes as their way of being a 'traveling circus'.

Foundation of Their Union

In an industry where relationships can be fleeting, the Downeys have found a rhythm that works, emphasizing the importance of family time amidst their demanding schedules. This 'two-week rule' not only strengthens their bond but also provides a stable environment for their two children, Exton and Avri. Robert Downey Jr., known for his transformative roles and remarkable comeback in Hollywood, credits his wife for his recovery and success, highlighting her role in his sobriety journey since 2003.

Professional Endeavors

Amidst nurturing their relationship and family life, the Downeys continue to make significant strides professionally. Robert Downey Jr. is set to star in The Sympathizer, an HBO series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. In this spy thriller, Downey Jr. will portray multiple characters, showcasing his versatile acting skills. The series, premiering on April 18, delves into the life of a communist spy during the Vietnam War and his experiences in the United States. This role follows Downey Jr.'s illustrious career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other acclaimed projects.

Continued Collaboration and Future Projects

Together, Robert and Susan Downey founded Team Downey, a production company through which they have developed several projects, including The Sympathizer. Their collaboration extends beyond their personal life, with Susan Levin Downey often taking the helm as a producer, allowing them greater flexibility and creative control over their work. Their future endeavors include the eagerly anticipated Sherlock Holmes 3 and projects like Sweet Tooth and Play Dirty, further cementing their status as a powerhouse couple in Hollywood.

The Downeys' story is a testament to the power of partnership, both in love and in business. As they continue to navigate the complexities of Hollywood, their 'two-week rule' serves as a reminder of the simple practices that can help sustain long-term relationships in a fast-paced world.