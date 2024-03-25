Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite Over Lunch in LA with Newborn

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, long-time friends and co-stars, recently shared a family lunch at Nobu Malibu, bringing along De Niro's baby girl, Gia, and DiCaprio's family. This gathering marks a rare public outing for both stars, highlighting their personal bond beyond the screen. De Niro, a co-founder of the Nobu restaurant chain, enjoyed the company's world-class sushi with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, DiCaprio, and both of their families.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Luncheon

De Niro and Chen, carrying their 11-month-old daughter, were seen leaving the famed eatery with DiCaprio, who was accompanied by his father George DiCaprio, stepmother Peggy Ann Farrar, and niece Normandie Farrar. The group appeared in high spirits, reflecting their close-knit relationship off-camera. De Niro, casual in a black bomber jacket and cap, and DiCaprio, opting for a laid-back look with a Dodgers cap and denim jacket, showcased their relaxed sides amidst their busy acting schedules.

A Bond Beyond the Big Screen

Advertisment

De Niro and DiCaprio's friendship spans decades, with their first collaboration occurring in the 1993 film "This Boy's Life." Since then, they have worked together on various projects, including their recent film "Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese. De Niro has expressed admiration for DiCaprio, noting how he has watched him grow from a teenager into one of Hollywood's leading men. Their mutual respect and affection were evident as they spent quality time together, blending their families for a leisurely lunch.

Looking Ahead

While "Killers of the Flower Moon" has brought them back into the spotlight, the duo's off-screen relationship continues to thrive. As they move forward with their illustrious careers, their friendship remains a constant, bridging their on-screen collaborations with personal moments shared away from the camera's glare. This lunch in Malibu is a testament to their enduring bond, showcasing a side of these celebrated actors that fans seldom see.