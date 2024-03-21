Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Dine with Hollywood Elites in Santa Monica

Robert De Niro, 80, and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45, enjoyed a night out in Santa Monica, catching up with director David O. Russell and producer Art Linson. Spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi, an upscale Italian eatery, the couple was seen with a to-go bag after their dinner. This gathering comes shortly after the 2024 Academy Awards, highlighting the strong ties De Niro holds within the film industry.

Evening of Stars

The occasion was marked by the presence of significant figures in the film industry, including David O. Russell, known for directing De Niro in acclaimed films such as Silver Linings Playbook, and Art Linson, a longtime collaborator. The dinner suggests a reunion of creative minds, possibly hinting at future collaborations. De Niro, maintaining his iconic style, was dressed casually yet elegantly, signaling his understated but undeniable presence in the industry.

A Glimpse into De Niro's Personal Life

De Niro and Chen, who have been together since 2021, left their 11-month-old daughter Gia with a sitter for the evening. This outing offers a rare insight into De Niro’s personal life, following his split from second wife Grace Hightower in 2018. Chen, a martial arts instructor who met De Niro during the filming of The Intern, has since been a constant by his side, attending public events and film festivals together, showcasing their strong bond.

A Legacy in Film

De Niro's illustrious career, marked by numerous accolades and a dedication to his craft, continues to thrive. Despite not taking home an Oscar at the recent Academy Awards, his reunion with past collaborators and his public outings with Chen paint a picture of a man content with his legacy and personal life. As he navigates future projects and roles, his influence in the film industry and beyond remains undeniable.