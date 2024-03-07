Roanoke College Students Secure Second in NASA Challenge with Innovative Starshade Design

Roanoke College's physics and engineering students, under the team name Slim Shady, clinched second place in a NASA contest aimed at creating a starshade for space telescopes, demonstrating significant potential in space exploration technologies. Their unique design, inspired by origami and everyday objects, showcased the team's innovative approach to blocking out celestial light, enabling better observation of exoplanets.

From Concept to Contest Success

The team, led by senior Bobby Hoye and advised by faculty member Truong Le, embarked on this challenging project without any promise of class credit or reward. Their dedication and hard work culminated in a $6,000 prize, recognition from NASA, and an invitation to further develop their project. The competition, focusing on designs for a 100-meter diameter starshade that could assist powerful planet-finding telescopes, drew entries from across the nation, with Roanoke College standing out despite its smaller program size.

Design Challenges and Innovations

The team faced several design challenges, including how to fold the massive starshade for launch and then unfurl it in space. Drawing inspiration from everyday items like umbrellas, they crafted a prototype using thin black nylon as a stand-in for Kevlar. This hands-on approach to problem-solving, coupled with the team's commitment to simplicity and fundamental principles, set their entry apart from the competition.

Looking Toward the Future

As the project moves forward, the Slim Shady team's work has laid the groundwork for a potential partnership between Roanoke College and NASA. With some team members graduating and others continuing their studies, the project symbolizes not just an academic achievement but a legacy that could influence space exploration technology. The team's journey from a concept to a contest success story exemplifies the power of collaboration, innovation, and determination in facing real-world challenges.