Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Ignites Christmas Spirit in Local Community

As the Christmas bells chimed in Roanoke, the Apostolic Christian Church sparked a beacon of holiday spirit at a local nursing home and Country View apartments, weaving a week-long tapestry of festive activities. The week leading up to December 24th resonated with joy and community spirit, punctuated by a live church service, Christmas Bingo, and a feast adorned with traditional Christmas fare.

Embracing the Christmas Spirit

Residents lit up with holiday cheer as family members joined in the celebrations, their presence infusing a special warmth into the occasion. Christmas was more than a date on the calendar; it was a vibrant spectacle of community connection. The week was studded with various activities, from crafting delicate angel figures to watching the heartwarming movie ‘The Santa Claus’ and engaging in a lively round of the ‘Price is Right’ game. The simple act of decorating placemats became an exercise in creativity and shared laughter.

Adding More Sparkle to the Festivities

Birthday celebrations, a hot cocoa cart making its rounds, and residents immersing themselves in baking activities added a special sparkle to the festive atmosphere. Important discussions were held during the Resident Council meeting, lending a sense of purpose amidst the revelry. As the week drew to a close, residents engaged in invigorating exercises, fun-filled ‘Wheel of Fortune’ games, and earnest discussions about New Year’s resolutions.

Acknowledging the Pillars of Support

The spirit of gratitude echoed through the halls, with heartfelt acknowledgments of various groups and individuals who volunteered their time and talents. The sweet strains of Christmas caroling filled the air and generous donations to staff and residents underscored the season’s ethos of giving. The community also extended a warm welcome to new residents joining the nursing home and apartments, further expanding the family. The call for more volunteers served as a reminder of the ongoing need to support and uplift the community.