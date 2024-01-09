en English
Roadway Safety Coalition Provides Grants for Safe School Celebrations

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
In an effort to promote highway safety and responsible decision-making among the youth, the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is extending grant funding to local schools in Sikeston for Project Prom or High School graduation lock-in events. The move comes as a part of an initiative designed to encourage safe and supervised festivities while educating students about the perils of unsafe highway practices, particularly drinking and driving among young drivers under the age of 21.

Grant Details and Application Process

The Coalition is offering a grant of $200, which can be utilized towards various event-related expenses such as venue rental, food, or entertainment. However, to qualify for this grant, schools must ensure that their events incorporate an educational segment dedicated to highway safety. This could be a presentation, an interactive activity, or any form of discourse that sufficiently enlightens students about highway safety issues.

Applications for the grant will be accepted online until February 18, 2024. A total of 40 grants are up for grabs, implying that multiple schools have the opportunity to benefit from this initiative and contribute towards fostering a safer community for their students.

Importance of Safety During Milestone Celebrations

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Craig Compas, the Southeast District Traffic Engineer, pointed out the importance of safety during these pivotal moments in students’ lives. He emphasized that ensuring a secure environment for students to celebrate their milestones not only protects them from the immediate consequences of poor decisions but also instills in them a sense of responsibility that can shape their attitudes towards safety in the future.

For more information, interested schools can reach out to the Southeast Coalition Coordinator or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center. This initiative stands as an example of how community organizations can play a crucial role in shaping a safer future by investing in education and awareness among the younger generation.

Education Safety United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

