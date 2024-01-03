en English
Pets

Road Trip Rescue: Virginia Family Adopts Abandoned Dog Found on Highway

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
Road Trip Rescue: Virginia Family Adopts Abandoned Dog Found on Highway

An ordinary road trip turned into an extraordinary journey for a Virginia family who, while en route to visit relatives, stumbled upon an abandoned dog they named Cheese. The four-year-old canine had been left to fend for himself on the roadside, a sight that tugged at the heartstrings of the family. With gentle coaxing, they managed to get Cheese into their vehicle and promptly took him to Wichita Animal Services (WAS) in Kansas.

Unexpected Detour Leads to Rescue

At WAS, Cheese quickly became a staff favorite. Despite his unknown breed and lack of a microchip, the team embraced him, driven by their mission to reduce euthanasia rates in animal shelters. This is a daunting task, considering U.S. shelters take in around 6.3 million pets annually, and data from January 2023 showed an increase in intake.

Health Challenges Delay Adoption

While the family had every intention of adopting Cheese, their plans hit a roadblock when the dog contracted Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC) at WAS. This illness added an unexpected delay to their journey home, but they remained undeterred.

Love Conquers All: Cheese Finds a Home

The family decided to postpone their return to Virginia, holding out for Cheese’s adoption. After a period of recovery and neutering, Cheese was finally ready to be officially adopted. The journey’s end saw Cheese settling into his new home in Virginia, a far cry from his uncertain beginning on the roadside. The Kansas Humane Society (KHS), where Cheese received additional care, expressed immense joy and satisfaction at the successful pairing of Cheese with a loving family.

0
Pets United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

