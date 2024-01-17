Road Closure Announced in Clifton Park for Crucial Infrastructure Repairs

The Clifton Park Highway Superintendent, Dahn Bull, has announced an upcoming road closure in Clifton Park, New York, for critical repairs. The affected roads, Clifton Country Road and Clifton Park Center Road, will be inaccessible on Tuesday, January 23, between McDonough Way and Route 146, due to the replacement of a damaged culvert at this intersection.

Temporary Detours for Commuters

In an effort to mitigate the impact of the closure, the local Highway Department will set up detour routes. The roads will be completely closed off for several hours, making it imperative for regular commuters to plan their routes in advance. Assisting in this, the Highway Department has provided a detailed map of the construction area.

Access to the Mall and Emergency Services

Despite the closure, access to the local mall will not be completely cut-off. Commuters will be able to enter the mall through a signaled intersection at McDonough Way, located south of the construction zone. In addition, the department has confirmed that first responders and Shenendehowa school district transportation have been notified of the closure and the detours.

Call for Caution

As road closures often lead to confusion and potentially hazardous situations, the Highway Department urges drivers to exercise extreme caution while navigating the area during the repairs. The department has assured that all measures are being taken to ensure the safety and convenience of the public during this necessary infrastructure enhancement.