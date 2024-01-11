en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RLI Corp. Shines as the Only Insurance Company on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work List

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
RLI Corp. Shines as the Only Insurance Company on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work List

Peoria-based insurance company, RLI Corp., has been crowned with a prestigious Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, securing the 27th position among the top 100 large U.S. companies. A notable distinction lies in the fact that RLI Corp. stands alone as the only insurance company to grace this esteemed list, a testament to its exceptional workplace culture and strong employee satisfaction.

A Culture of Ownership and Collaboration

In the cutthroat world of insurance, RLI Corp. has managed to carve a unique niche for itself. Its success, according to President and CEO Craig Kliethermes, is rooted in their unique ownership culture that has been cultivated for almost six decades. This culture emphasizes the importance of collaboration, an entrepreneurial spirit, and the empowerment of associates. The approach has fostered an environment that encourages innovation, exceptional service, and most importantly, has created a sense of belonging among the workforce.

Employee Satisfaction Fuels Recognition

The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award is a product of voluntary anonymous reviews provided by employees on Glassdoor—an influential job and recruiting site. RLI Corp.’s recognition reflects not only the positive work environment but also the high degree of employee satisfaction. The focus on nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit, promoting collaboration, and empowering its associates has certainly paid off, with employees applauding the company’s approach to work culture.

Performance-Based Incentives and Consistent Profitability

RLI Corp. is not just about fostering a positive work environment; it also rewards its employees for their hard work. The company features an employee stock ownership program and offers performance-based incentive bonus plans. This strategic move has not only boosted employee morale but has also been linked to the company’s consistent profitability and reputation as an employer of choice. In the past, RLI Corp.’s underwriting profit record and its unique work culture have been profiled in Carrier Management, further substantiating their success story.

In a world where employee satisfaction and a positive workplace culture are increasingly paramount, RLI Corp.’s recognition as one of the best places to work in 2024 by Glassdoor illustrates the company’s commitment to its employees and its success in creating an environment that fosters growth, innovation, and satisfaction.

0
Business United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Hertz Sells Off a Third of its EV Fleet: Shaking up the Used Car Market
In a significant change of strategy, Hertz, the car rental behemoth, has opted to sell a third of its burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) fleet, a move that echoes across the used car market. The decision essentially affords consumers the opportunity to acquire affordable EVs. However, the implications of this move ripple beyond benefiting bargain hunters.
Hertz Sells Off a Third of its EV Fleet: Shaking up the Used Car Market
AnantRaj Aims at Financial Boost with ₹500 Crore QIP Launch
10 mins ago
AnantRaj Aims at Financial Boost with ₹500 Crore QIP Launch
Robust Consumer Spending Fights Off Recession: A Look at America's Economic Resilience
10 mins ago
Robust Consumer Spending Fights Off Recession: A Look at America's Economic Resilience
Jersey Sauna Business Hits a Roadblock as Planning Application is Refused
5 mins ago
Jersey Sauna Business Hits a Roadblock as Planning Application is Refused
Rubik's Cube at 50: The Iconic Puzzle's Journey and Market Dominance
5 mins ago
Rubik's Cube at 50: The Iconic Puzzle's Journey and Market Dominance
Bitcoin ETFs Gain Approval: A Game Changer for Wealth Management Industry
5 mins ago
Bitcoin ETFs Gain Approval: A Game Changer for Wealth Management Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Ben and Erin Napier Swap Home Renovation for Pickleball in Upcoming 'Home Town' Episode
42 seconds
Ben and Erin Napier Swap Home Renovation for Pickleball in Upcoming 'Home Town' Episode
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
1 min
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
2 mins
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
4 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
4 mins
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
5 mins
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
6 mins
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
6 mins
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
12 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
26 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
38 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app