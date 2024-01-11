en English
Business

RLI Corp. Shines as the Only Insurance Company on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work List

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
RLI Corp. Shines as the Only Insurance Company on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work List

Peoria-based insurance company, RLI Corp., has been crowned with a prestigious Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, securing the 27th position among the top 100 large U.S. companies. A notable distinction lies in the fact that RLI Corp. stands alone as the only insurance company to grace this esteemed list, a testament to its exceptional workplace culture and strong employee satisfaction.

A Culture of Ownership and Collaboration

In the cutthroat world of insurance, RLI Corp. has managed to carve a unique niche for itself. Its success, according to President and CEO Craig Kliethermes, is rooted in their unique ownership culture that has been cultivated for almost six decades. This culture emphasizes the importance of collaboration, an entrepreneurial spirit, and the empowerment of associates. The approach has fostered an environment that encourages innovation, exceptional service, and most importantly, has created a sense of belonging among the workforce.

Employee Satisfaction Fuels Recognition

The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award is a product of voluntary anonymous reviews provided by employees on Glassdoor—an influential job and recruiting site. RLI Corp.’s recognition reflects not only the positive work environment but also the high degree of employee satisfaction. The focus on nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit, promoting collaboration, and empowering its associates has certainly paid off, with employees applauding the company’s approach to work culture.

Performance-Based Incentives and Consistent Profitability

RLI Corp. is not just about fostering a positive work environment; it also rewards its employees for their hard work. The company features an employee stock ownership program and offers performance-based incentive bonus plans. This strategic move has not only boosted employee morale but has also been linked to the company’s consistent profitability and reputation as an employer of choice. In the past, RLI Corp.’s underwriting profit record and its unique work culture have been profiled in Carrier Management, further substantiating their success story.

In a world where employee satisfaction and a positive workplace culture are increasingly paramount, RLI Corp.’s recognition as one of the best places to work in 2024 by Glassdoor illustrates the company’s commitment to its employees and its success in creating an environment that fosters growth, innovation, and satisfaction.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

