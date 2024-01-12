en English
Riviera Ridge School Hosts Maker Fair: A Hub for Creativity, Innovation and Community Engagement

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Riviera Ridge School Hosts Maker Fair: A Hub for Creativity, Innovation and Community Engagement

In the heart of Santa Barbara, the Riviera Ridge School is preparing to host its sixth annual Maker Fair on Saturday, January 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Open to the entire community, the event is set to offer an array of free activities, all aimed at igniting curiosity and spurring innovative thinking.

Interactive Science at the Heart of the Fair

The fair will feature over 20 interactive stations, each designed to answer a scientific question through engaging, hands-on projects. From making ice cream in a bag to composing music with a banana and launching rockets, the activities are sure to stimulate both the minds and the senses of the participants. The school’s faculty and students will collaborate at each booth, guiding visitors through the exciting scientific challenges.

Promoting Creativity and Innovation

According to Melissa Wilder, the school’s director of academic innovation, creativity and innovation are essential skills for the workforce of the future. The Maker Fair is thus framed as an opportunity to nurture these skills by involving students in problem-solving and creative thinking exercises. The fair also offers attendees the opportunity to engage with the school’s STEAM2 concepts (science, technology/engineering, arts, mathematics, and movement).

Showcasing STEAM2 Curriculum and Community Collaboration

The Maker Fair is not just about having fun; it’s also an opportunity to showcase the school’s STEAM2 curriculum and to explore the Center for Design, Engineering, and Creativity. The center, featuring a full kitchen, 3D printer, garden, and ocean views, embodies the school’s commitment to experiential learning. Alongside the school’s exhibits, local organizations including Explore Ecology, the Santa Barbara Botanical Garden, and UCSB will also have booths at the event, reinforcing the community’s shared commitment to innovative education.

Education Science & Technology United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

