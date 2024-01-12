Riviera Ridge School Hosts Maker Fair: A Hub for Creativity, Innovation and Community Engagement

In the heart of Santa Barbara, the Riviera Ridge School is preparing to host its sixth annual Maker Fair on Saturday, January 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Open to the entire community, the event is set to offer an array of free activities, all aimed at igniting curiosity and spurring innovative thinking.

Interactive Science at the Heart of the Fair

The fair will feature over 20 interactive stations, each designed to answer a scientific question through engaging, hands-on projects. From making ice cream in a bag to composing music with a banana and launching rockets, the activities are sure to stimulate both the minds and the senses of the participants. The school’s faculty and students will collaborate at each booth, guiding visitors through the exciting scientific challenges.

Promoting Creativity and Innovation

According to Melissa Wilder, the school’s director of academic innovation, creativity and innovation are essential skills for the workforce of the future. The Maker Fair is thus framed as an opportunity to nurture these skills by involving students in problem-solving and creative thinking exercises. The fair also offers attendees the opportunity to engage with the school’s STEAM2 concepts (science, technology/engineering, arts, mathematics, and movement).

Showcasing STEAM2 Curriculum and Community Collaboration

The Maker Fair is not just about having fun; it’s also an opportunity to showcase the school’s STEAM2 curriculum and to explore the Center for Design, Engineering, and Creativity. The center, featuring a full kitchen, 3D printer, garden, and ocean views, embodies the school’s commitment to experiential learning. Alongside the school’s exhibits, local organizations including Explore Ecology, the Santa Barbara Botanical Garden, and UCSB will also have booths at the event, reinforcing the community’s shared commitment to innovative education.