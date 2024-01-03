Rivian R1S Named Best Luxury Car To Buy 2024: A New Definition of Luxury

The Rivian R1S, a three-row SUV, has been crowned Best Luxury Car To Buy 2024, marking another victory for Rivian following the Rivian R1T pickup’s triumph in 2023. Rivian reimagines luxury, shifting the focus from traditional extravagance to technological innovation and functional convenience. Features like a 1,000-lumen flashlight and a portable camp speaker are tailored for an adventurous lifestyle, adding a new dimension to the concept of luxury.

Redefining Luxury with the Rivian R1S

The R1S distinguishes itself with its practicality, providing a third-row seating option without compromising its capabilities. It competes head-on with the likes of the Lucid Air Sapphire and Genesis Electrified GV70. However, the R1S’s distinctive features, like the capacity to convert into a tent and compatibility with Tesla’s Supercharger network, set it apart in the luxury EV market.

Adventure Trim: A Blend of Comfort and Tech

The R1T and R1S come in Adventure trim, boasting features such as heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, an advanced infotainment system, and standard driver-assist technology. These vehicles are available in Dual-Motor and Quad-Motor configurations with different battery pack sizes influencing their range and performance. The R1T is praised for its balanced feel, while the R1S stands out for its maneuverability.

Rivian: A New Vision of Luxury

While lacking some conventional luxury features, the Rivian models confer a sense of luxury in outdoor settings. This unique approach to luxury, combined with their commitment to technological advancement and functional convenience, sets Rivian apart in the luxury EV market. As the R1S takes the title of Best Luxury Car To Buy 2024, Rivian continues to redefine what luxury means in the automotive industry.