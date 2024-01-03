Rivian Automotive Faces Challenges with Recall and Delivery Numbers

In a challenging turn of events for Rivian Automotive, the electric vehicle manufacturer backed by Amazon, the start of 2024 has brought a recall of nearly 7,800 electric vehicles (EVs) and lower-than-anticipated delivery numbers. The vehicles affected by the recall include the R1S and R1T models produced between June 2021 and October 2022, and the recall has been issued due to an issue with the accelerator pedal that could prevent the ‘auto-hold’ or ‘park’ functions from activating, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. This defect was highlighted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and in response, Rivian has released a software update to address the problem.

Recall and Lower Delivery Numbers

The recall has been initiated due to an accelerator pedal issue that could potentially lead to unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of a crash. Rivian has already deployed a software update to fix the problem, with 85% of the affected vehicles already having received the over-the-air (OTA) fix. It is expected that owners of these vehicles will be notified by mail starting February 16. In addition to this, Rivian reported the delivery of 13,972 vehicles in the final quarter of 2022, which met Wall Street’s expectations but marked a 10.2% decrease from the previous quarter. By contrast, Tesla reported a record delivery of 484,507 new cars in the same period.

Analysts’ Views and Stock Fluctuations

Despite these challenges, analysts have expressed optimism about Rivian’s future. Baird analyst Ben Kallo pointed out the company’s production improvements, in-house component development, and supply chain management as factors that could lead to margin growth. Kallo anticipates that Rivian will become gross-margin positive in the fourth quarter and has rated the stock as a ‘best idea’ for 2024, with a target price of $30. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney has raised his price target for Rivian to $20 and maintained a neutral rating, noting the challenges posed by competition in the industry. Rivian’s stock has seen significant fluctuations since its initial public offering in November 2021, where it debuted at $78 a share and closed at $100.73 on the first day.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite the current challenges, Rivian is seen as being better placed among the EV startups. It has signed a deal with AT&T for its electric vehicles, marking a pivotal moment post the termination of its exclusivity agreement with Amazon in November. Furthermore, the company’s strategic approach diverges from other EV startups like Lucid and Fisker, as it has opted not to reduce prices but rather bank on sustained demand for its vehicles. The company’s R1T pickup truck, priced at $73,000, is unlikely to face significant competition from Tesla’s Cybertruck, which was unveiled in late November.