Riverside School Board Approves New Communication Devices for Enhanced Security

In a significant move towards bolstering school security, the Riverside School Board has green-lighted the procurement of innovative digital communication devices for its staff. This initiative is facilitated by a federal School Violence Prevention Program grant, marking a noteworthy upgrade from the erstwhile analog radios. The new devices, numbering 400, will be acquired from Vocera Communications, costing a total of $249,095. This upgrade is not merely a technological leap but also serves to enhance emergency response and daily communication within the school district.

The Grant and its Impact

The U.S. Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services awarded the grant, which amounts to $212,755. This allotment was one of the 206 granted nationwide out of a staggering 1,022 applications, signifying its crucial importance. The funding will cover a significant portion of the cost of the new communication devices, thereby easing the financial burden on the school district.

Integration and Features of the New Devices

The devices, typically seen in hospitals, will be seamlessly integrated into the district's Wi-Fi network, ensuring reliable connectivity. One of the standout features of these devices is the inclusion of a silent panic alarm, which can be discreetly activated in emergency situations. This feature underscores the commitment of the Riverside School Board to maintain a safe and supportive environment for its students, teachers, and staff.

Collaboration with Lake County Sheriff's Office

The Lake County Sheriff's Office played a pivotal role in this venture, recommending the Vocera devices and assisting significantly with the grant application. This collaboration between the district and the Sheriff's Office highlights a unified approach towards school safety. The grant was accepted by the school board in November, and the new technology is slated to be operational in the 2024-25 academic year, marking a new era of secure communication within the Riverside School District.