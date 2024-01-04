en English
Riverside Braces for Frost as Storm System Moves Eastward

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Riverside Braces for Frost as Storm System Moves Eastward

A recent storm system that has significantly affected the Inland Empire has moved eastward, causing lower temperatures and potential frost in the Riverside metropolitan area. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued frost advisories for early mornings on Thursday and Friday. These advisories warn that temperatures could plummet as low as 34 degrees Fahrenheit, posing a threat to outdoor vegetation.

Frost and Cold Temperatures Across the Region

In Riverside and the Temecula Valley, night-time temperatures are anticipated to drop to the mid-30s, while daytime highs will reach the mid-60s towards the end of the week. The Coachella Valley, on the other hand, will experience daytime highs around 70 degrees and night-time lows in the mid-40s.

The recent storm generated light to moderate precipitation accompanied by snow showers in the San Bernardino Mountains. Snow accumulation in these areas could reach up to four inches above 6,000 feet. A winter weather advisory was also in effect until Wednesday evening.

Potential Warming Trend and Future Weather Outlook

A system from the Pacific Northwest may bring an additional chance of precipitation over the weekend. However, it is predicted to be weak with minimal moisture. The region will experience a slight warming through Saturday. However, temperatures and strong winds are expected to drop significantly on Sunday, potentially leading to the coldest night of the season.

Early next week, the Santa Ana winds could signal a warming trend. However, this also brings with it the potential for heightened fire danger, a concern that residents of the area should be aware of.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

