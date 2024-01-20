Rivers Casino Portsmouth Celebrates First Anniversary with Time Capsule Ceremony

On January 23, Rivers Casino Portsmouth marked its first anniversary with a unique time capsule ceremony. The event was a celebration of the casino's first year as the premier gaming destination in Virginia and a nod to its future trajectory. The time capsule, scheduled to be opened in 2073, encapsulates key milestones, memorable events, and a glimpse into the casino's early days.

Contents of the Time Capsule

The time capsule houses artifacts that signify the casino's significant moments. From the groundbreaking shovel and ribbon-cutting scissors that marked the casino's inception to items celebrating the one-millionth and two-millionth customers, every piece of memorabilia tells a story. Furthermore, the time capsule holds items from the inaugural class of table dealers, a program initiated through a partnership with Tidewater Community College (TCC).

Speeches and Highlights

The event was punctuated by speeches from prominent figures such as Roy Corby, the general manager of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, Senator L. Louise Lucas, Speaker Don Scott Jr., and Mayor Shannon Glover. Each speaker reflected on the casino's first year, acknowledging its contributions to the local economy and its status as a reliable community partner and an exemplary place of employment.

Anniversary Celebrations

Apart from the time capsule ceremony, Rivers Casino Portsmouth's first anniversary celebrations were marked by a plethora of activities. Live performances, including a show by the legendary Kool & The Gang, and an assortment of gaming promotions, added to the festive atmosphere, making the anniversary a memorable occasion for patrons and employees alike.

As the casino steps into its second year, it continues to be a beacon of Virginia's burgeoning gaming industry and a testament to its promise of economic growth and community development.