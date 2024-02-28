Riverhead Town Invites Public to Review and Comment on Comprehensive Plan Update Drafts

Riverhead Town has taken a significant step towards shaping its future by making drafts of all 13 chapters of its Comprehensive Plan Update available online for public review. This initiative, aimed at engaging community members and stakeholders, is focused on addressing key areas such as land use, zoning, sustainable development, and growth. Chapter 13, titled 'Future Land Use,' is particularly emphasized, providing a summary of the draft proposals and outlining a roadmap for the town's development.
Community Engagement and Participation
Riverhead's comprehensive plan serves as a long-range 'blueprint' for the town, tackling a variety of issues including economic development, farmland preservation, housing, and climate resiliency. The plan, reflecting updates since 2003 and incorporating policies from recent initiatives like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, aims to guide Riverhead towards a sustainable and vibrant future. To foster public participation, the town has hosted workshops, with another planned for the fall, and has scheduled a series of meetings with key stakeholders, committees, and commissions.
Public Review and Feedback Process
Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to review the proposals outlined in the comprehensive plan's drafts available at townofriverheadcomprehensiveplanupdate.com/draft-documents. The deadline for submitting comments is set for Friday, March 15. However, an additional opportunity for public input will be provided at a future Town Board public hearing, scheduled once a revised plan is presented for consideration. The revised draft will also feature a more graphic format, including photos, charts, and other visual elements to enhance clarity and understanding.
Looking Towards a Sustainable Future
The Comprehensive Plan Update represents a critical step in Riverhead's journey towards sustainable development and growth. By inviting community input and emphasizing crucial areas such as land use and zoning, the town demonstrates its commitment to a participatory planning process. This approach not only ensures that the community's vision for the future is reflected in the plan but also positions Riverhead to effectively address challenges related to economic development, climate resiliency, and natural resource preservation.
As the deadline for public comments approaches, Riverhead Town stands at a pivotal moment. The Comprehensive Plan Update, enriched by community feedback, has the potential to shape the town's trajectory for years to come. By prioritizing sustainable development, farmland preservation, and revitalization efforts, Riverhead aims to forge a future that balances growth with environmental stewardship and community well-being.
