Riverfront Theater Company Debuts 'If/Then': A Tale of Choices in Pittsburgh

The Riverfront Theater Company is set to open its 2024 season with a thought-provoking production that delves deep into the realm of personal choices and their vast repercussions. 'If/Then,' a Broadway musical that captivates with its exploration of one woman's dual life paths, makes its Pittsburgh premiere this March, promising audiences a blend of humor, melancholy, and hope.

Exploring Alternate Realities

'If/Then' follows the story of Elizabeth, a recently divorced woman who moves back to New York City in search of a fresh start. The musical, divided into two parallel narratives, showcases Elizabeth's life as 'Liz' and 'Beth,' each path unfolding from a single, pivotal decision. This narrative structure allows the audience to witness how seemingly minor choices can dramatically alter one's life trajectory, echoing the show's central theme that every decision holds the power to shape our destiny. Katie Aiello, playing Elizabeth, highlights the show's relatability and its emotional resonance, drawing parallels to the audience's own life choices.

A Star-Studded Inspiration

Inspired by the original Broadway production, which starred renowned actors Idina Menzel and Anthony Rapp, Riverfront's rendition of 'If/Then' aims to bring the same level of storytelling and musical prowess to the Pittsburgh stage. Directed by Olivia Hartle and featuring music by Michael Meketa Sanchez, the show promises a compelling exploration of life's 'what-ifs.' Artistic director Surya Ravindran and director of community development Caitlin Young express their fascination with the concept of 'sister lives,' underscoring the production's focus on the intricate web of choices that define our existence.

A Community Endeavor

Riverfront Theater Company's production of 'If/Then' is not just a theatrical event but a community effort, bringing together local talents and theater enthusiasts. The show, running from March 14-16 and 21-23 at Allegheny RiverTrail Park, offers a unique opportunity for Pittsburgh residents to engage with the arts and reflect on the profound impact of their choices. With tickets available for general admission and front row VIP, this premiere is poised to be a highlight of the city's cultural calendar, inviting audiences to ponder the endless possibilities that life presents.