Business

Rising Trend of Performance-Based Stocks as Compensation

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Rising Trend of Performance-Based Stocks as Compensation

On February 19, 2021, a Form 4 filing unveiled the awarding of restricted performance shares to a reporting individual. The performance period for these shares ended on December 31, 2023, with the Company achieving an 81st percentile rank in return on invested capital among its Bloomberg Peer Group. The vesting of shares above the 75th percentile was contingent upon an absolute total shareholder return modifier. This modifier was negatively impacted during the performance period, slashing the number of eligible vesting shares by half. Nonetheless, the performance criteria for vesting were met at 106.25% of the intended target award level, leading to the vesting of the respective number of shares on December 31, 2023.

Performance-Based Restricted Stock Units as Compensation

Performance-based restricted stock units (RSUs) are increasingly becoming a popular form of compensation. They align the interests of recipients directly with the company’s performance and success. For instance, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin revamped his compensation plan, foregoing $25 million in performance-based RSUs for a $7 million cash bonus. Moreover, his base salary was hiked to $900,000 from $400,000 in 2022. Alongside this, he is set to receive a performance-based bonus and $2.25 million in RSUs, vesting annually over four years.

The Rise of Phantom Equity Agreements

Phantom equity agreements grant financial benefits tied to future stock performance, sans actual ownership. They are typically offered to employees or advisors, allowing businesses to offer financial incentives linked to the company’s success without diluting actual equity ownership. While they present several challenges, including issues with reducing real equity, they can be quite effective in retaining key individuals and aligning interests when implemented with care.

Companies Embracing RSUs

Companies like Vislink Technologies, Inc. and Plus500 Ltd have also embraced RSUs. Vislink Technologies announced the awarding of time-based and performance-based RSUs to its new employees, Bill Sweeney and Kimberly Iadevaia, based on the company’s attainment of specific performance metrics. In contrast, Plus500 Ltd granted RSUs, LTIP awards, and ordinary shares under the Company’s 2024 deferred bonus scheme to Executive Directors, PDMRs, and certain employees for the 2024 financial year, subject to certain performance goals and the terms of the Company’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

