Rising Star TiaCorine Shines at NYC Fashion Week Amid Hectic Schedule

Running around New York City with the charmingly offbeat North Carolina rapper as she navigates the hectic life of an almost-famous artist, TiaCorine can see the end of a near two-week grind that had her ricocheting from her spot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to New York City to schmoozing in L.A. during Grammys week, and now here in Manhattan again for live performances, meetings, and appointments with popular designers amid the February edition of Fashion Week. Her flight back home is only eight hours away, but judging from the weary look on her face as she hops out of an Uber in Soho on this late Monday morning, you would think her watch was ticking backwards.

Advertisment

From Casual to Fashion Forward

She speedwalks to a coffee shop to meet with the stylist for today's photoshoot. The 29-year-old rapper is then tasked to change out of her Carhartt coat and casual denim and into a lime-green knit outfit. The café's confused staff points her to the bathroom. After a couple of minutes she reappears, less frantic than before, like she had a pep talk with a yoga guru while turning the toilet into a fitting room, and says to me, "Sorry, my life is crazy right now."

The Buzz Around "Freaky T"

Advertisment

Much of this insanity -- the whooshing, sometimes-undignified rush of what could be rap stardom -- is due to Tia's forceful breakout single Freaky T, one of the best rap songs of last year. The flamethrowing homage to Memphis hip-hop underlines her audacious style: expressive, high-energy, hypnotic. Its trippy video, meanwhile, helps explain why she was so in-demand during Fashion Week -- in pink leather, sparkly acrylics, and a beauty queen's blond wig, with her braces as blinding as the Kirby chain around her neck, TiaCorine knows how to stand out.

An Eclectic Musical Mission

The song's accompanying album, I Can't Wait, is a mission statement that's both urgent and eclectic, flitting from style to style, with offbeat references to celebrities, Nintendo characters, and her beloved anime peppered in. "The goal is to show people not to put me in a box. I'm Tia. One of one," she explains, highlighting her unique approach to music and fashion alike.