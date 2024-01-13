en English
Society

Rising Homelessness in Alabama’s Morgan and Limestone Counties: A Call for Action

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Rising Homelessness in Alabama's Morgan and Limestone Counties: A Call for Action

Amid the sprawling landscapes of Morgan and Limestone counties in Alabama, a growing crisis has taken root. The increasing number of homeless individuals, underscored by the story of Judy, a former Californian now residing in the Tennessee Valley Outreach (TVO) in Decatur, paints a stark picture of the struggles faced by those without a roof over their heads.

A Crisis Unfolding

Homelessness is not a new phenomenon in these counties. However, the recent surge has caught many off guard. Service providers like TVO and Hands Across Decatur (HAD) have noted a tripling of the homeless count over the past two years. Both organizations have also observed a significant increase in the number of meals they serve daily, further emphasizing the severity of the issue.

The Struggles of Sheltering the Homeless

The TVO, currently the only overnight shelter for homeless adults in Morgan County, faces an uphill battle. With a capacity to accommodate only 15 individuals, the shelter is a stark reminder of the lack of sufficient housing for the homeless in the area. Despite the biting cold of Alabama winters, not everyone in need can be accommodated.

Community Efforts and the Need for Support

Organizations like TVO and HAD are dependent on public donations for funding and food. Their efforts, while commendable, are not enough to fully address the growing challenge of homelessness. There is a pressing need for support from city leaders, particularly from Decatur, to bolster these initiatives. With the cold weather fast approaching, the urgency of the situation cannot be overstated.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

